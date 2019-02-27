After Yash revealed that Sanjay Dutt had been approached to star in KGF Chapter 2, Raveena Tandon has now confirmed that she too has been approached by the makers of the Kannada film.

When International Business Times India contacted Raveena to confirm if she has been approached for a major role to play in KGF 2, Raveena said that she is currently in talks with the makers of the film.

If Raveena gives her nod, there's no doubt that KGF will turn out to be one of the biggest franchise down South to have one of the biggest Bollywood crossover. Earlier, the Mohra actor has acted in a 1999 psychological thriller Kannada film called Upendra which also stars Upendra, Prema and Damini in the lead roles.

Earlier, Yash had confirmed that Sanjay Dutt is also in talks for the main antagonist's role and also said that Dutt was offered KGF Chapter 1 as well. It is being said that Sanjay Dutt has almost given his nod and is all set to make his debut in South cinema with Rocking Star Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 1 became one of the most talked about franchise with its humongous success and even making Yash a household name across the country. Released on December 25 last year, KGF not just took the Indian box office by storm with its stupendous run but also gripped the overseas market as well. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF has collected over Rs 225 crore worldwide till date. It has performed well in all languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

It now remains to be seen how Raveena and Dutt's character will shape the second instalement of KGF if the two actors finally decide to come on board.