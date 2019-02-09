There were reports that Sanjay Dutt was approached by the makers of KGF Chapter 1 to star alongside Rocking Star Yash in KGF Chapter 2. And now the Kannada star has finally confirmed the news saying that Dutt was offered KGF Chapter 1 as well.

"We had offered him Chapter 1, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of KGF," Yash told Bollywood Hungama.

It is being said that Sanjay Dutt has almost given his nod to play the role of the main antagonist and all set to make his debut in South cinema with Rocking Star Yash's KGF Chapter 2 after KGF Chapter 1 became one of the most talked about franchise with its humongous success and even making Yash a household name across the country.

"The only reason he did not accept KGF Chapter 1 was because it was a regional film. And the main lead Yash was unknown outside Karnataka. Now after Chapter 1 is a blockbuster and Yash is a household name across the country, the KGF franchise seems much more attractive to Dutt," a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

Released on December 25 last year, KGF not just took the Indian box office by storm with its stupendous run but also gripped the overseas market as well. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF has collected over Rs 225 crore worldwide till date. It has performed well in all languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

It now remains to be seen how Sanjay Dutt's character will shape in the KGF franchise and needless to say that we expect a thunderous confrontation scenes between Dutt and Yash which will surely get their shares of loud roar and whistles in the cinema halls.