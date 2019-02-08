Rocking Star Yash's KGF completed its 50-day run in theatres across Karnataka on Friday, February 8. The movie has turned out to be the pride of Kannada film industry as it successfully got recognition to the Sandalwood in the country.

On completing the milestone, Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of the film, tweeted, "#KGF celebrating its 50th day today. I thank each one of you for your love and support and making it a blockbuster sucess. #KGF50Days @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @hombalefilms @Karthik1423. [sic]"

KGF was released on February 21 to a gigantic hype in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie saw the light of the day in 350 screens in Karnataka and had 500+ shows in Bengaluru alone on the first day.

In Karnataka, the movie grossed over Rs 14 crore on the opening in Karnataka and crossed Rs 100-crore mark in the state in two weeks. It is the first Kannada movie to achieve this feat here and overall second film to hit the century after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2.

The highlight of its success is that KGF performed above expectations in North India, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Hindi version grossed over Rs 70 crore from the Hindi version, while the Telugu version earned Rs 15+ crore.

Among the overseas centres, KGF raked in around Rs 5.75 crore in the US. The total worldwide gross collection of the movie is said to be over Rs 225 crore although the makers have refrained from revealing the official numbers.

KGF is a period drama centred around Rocky Bhai (Yash), who dreams to become the most powerful man in the world. The Prashanth Neel-directed movie had Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead.

The shooting of the second part will begin next month.