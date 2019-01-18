Tollywood star Vijay has watched Yash's blockbuster movie KGF and impressed with the content and the performance of the Rocking Star. Thalapathy watched the movie at a special screening organised in Chennai.

"He could not watch till now due to his busy schedule and finally he took out time on Thursday, 17 January. After watching the movie, he had good words about the storyline, technicalities and the Yash's performance," sources close to the development told The International Business Times.

We hear that he congratulated Karthik Gowda, creative executive Producer, Hombale Films. KGF is being distributed by Vishal Film Factory and the movie has done well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

As per the trade trackers, KGF has grossed over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in over 25 days. In Karnataka alone, the Prashanth Neel-directorial has minted over Rs 125+ crore.

However, the makers, at the success meet of the movie, have promised to reveal the official numbers next month. "We are yet to get the complete figures. We will formally announce it next month," Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of KGF told the media.

Hombale Films-produced KGF, which has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role, is about an ambitious man, Rocky (Yash), who wants to become the most rich and powerful person in the world. The first of the two-parts was released on 21 December, 2018.

The first instalment showcased Rocky's childhood, his growth in underworld and how he eliminated Garuda, who controlled the KGF mines. The second part is about his rise as the powerful man in the world.

The second installment is likely to begin in April and expected to be out in 2020. As per the team, it will be bigger and better than the first part.