Ananth Nag has spoken about the ongoing debate on the dubbing of non-Kannada content in Sandalwood and indicated that he is in favour of dubbing.

At the success meet of KGF, Ananth Nag said that with the astounding success of KGF, the debate on dubbing has gained relevance. "The time has come for us to revisit our stand on the dubbing.....people are opening up their minds," he said while hoping that the issue will be widely discussed in the days to come.

Yash too has extended his support for dubbing. He said that we are living in a time where any language content in the world can be watched with subtitles. "People can watch the original content with subtitles. Also, the option should be given to watch the dubbed content. Legally, nobody can question it," the actor, who is basking in the success of KGF, said.

The Rocking Star added, "We need to adapt to the changing times. People will manufacture only if the product has a market," the Rocking Star said while stating that it is the consumer who should take the final call on whether he needs dubbed content or original.

However, Yash's personal choice will be original to dubbed content.

After decades of an unofficial ban with the support of Kannada film industry and a few pro-Kannada groups, the issue came before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the complaint filed by the Grahakara Okkuta.

The CCI imposed the fine on the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and a few other organisations for preventing the release of dubbed films and television serials in Kannada in 2012.

In the last two years, a few South Indian movies have been dubbed in Kannada. There was also an unsuccessful attempt to dub Rajinikanth's Petta.

With the massive success of KGF in other languages, there is lots of pressure on the Kannada film industry to support the dubbing content.