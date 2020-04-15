Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were the two most promising actresses of their era. Both the divas were very much in demand in the '90s. However, despite being at the peak of their careers, there was definitely animosity from both sides.

Both Raveena and Karisma used to share cold-vibes with each other and their cat-fight was the talk of the town.

Raveena Tandon's fight with Karisma Kapoor began due to Ajay Devgn

As per sources, the reason behind their cold-war was superstar Ajay Devgn. Both the leading actresses of 'Andaz Apna Apna' were reportedly in love with Ajay. In fact, it was believed that Ajay had dumped Karisma in the favour of Raveena. This lead to a big cat-fight between two of the lead actress of the '90s era.

Such was the rift between Raveena and Karisma that they once refused to pose together in Shahrukh Khan's Holi party.

When Raveena Tandon was asked why she did not pose with the latter, she said," It doesn't make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn't feature in my life in any which way."

"I'm a professional, I don't care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be. Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems," Raveena was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Raveena targetted Karisma on many occasions

The 45-year-old actress did not stop there and alleged that Karisma Kapoor, through her influence, got Raveena kicked-out of four films.

She said, "I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sort of games."

Even though the actress did not reveal the name of the heroine, one can predict that she took a sly dig on Lolo.

After all this fiasco, when Karisma was asked about her relationship with Raveena, she revealed that she was not on talking terms with Raveena while shooting for Andaz Apna Apna. Even though their characters were best friends in the movie, both the actresses did share a healthy bond off-screen.

And even after fighting so much, just because of Ajay, he did not end up with either of them as he fell in love with Kajol and subsequently married her.