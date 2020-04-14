Age might have made Kareena Kapoor more filtered and a little diplomatic, but things weren't the same back during her initial days in the industry. Touting herself as the best to be mean to other celebs, Kareena only worked on the philosophy of 'my way or the highway'. However, there were a few times, during those days too, that Kareena showed us a little matured side to her.

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship would always remain special. Not only because they both did their debut film, Refugee, together but also because Kareena's sister, Karisma was romantically involved with Abhishek Bachchan.

The families were happy and engagement had also been announced on one of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. The way things went hay-wire between the couple, it was expected that the Kapoor khandaan and especially Kareena, would distance herself from the Bachchan family. But surprisingly, that never happened.

Once, talking about the whole episode and her equation with Abhishek, Kareena had told Simi Garewal on her chat show, "In my life, there's still room for Abhishek Bachchan, I just wish there is a little bit of room still left in his heart for me." She had also said that she would the two of them had a gala time shooting for the film and it was Abhishek's cool attitude that didn't let her be nervous or worry about any of the scenes.

Jaya Bachchan's angry outburst

While Kareena was forgiving towards Abhishek Bachchan, his mother, Jaya Bachchan didn't always have the kindest things to say about Karisma Kapoor. Talking about how she wants their family values to rub off on people who would join the family-like Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan had told People magazine in a 2008 interview, "Yes. That is why I wanted my son to marry a girl who has those values, who has that tradition, that culture." Further talking about whether Karisma lacked those family values, Jaya said, "She has the blood and genes of the Kapoors. They have tradition. Her father and I were buddies, they had good relations with my husband. So one must not always blame the families.

Though we haven't seen Kareena and Abhishek in a film together, we would love to see the two reunite onscreen and create the same magic.