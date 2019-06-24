Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the iconic and sensuous song from 1994 thriller Mohra, has always been synonymous with Raveena Tandon who had set fire in the industry with her sensuous rain dance in a yellow saree. The song is still etched in everyone's heart and you just can't imagine Tip Tip Barsa Paani without having Raveena in it.

Akshay Kumar is all set to recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani, which was originally picturised on him and Raveena Tandon, in Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi. But unfortunately Raveena won't be a part of the recreated version this time around. The film's lead actress Katrina Kaif would be stepping into Raveena's shoes for the sensuous number and fans have been having mixed feelings about the recreated version.

So when Raveena was asked about her reaction to the recreation of Tip Tip Barsa Paani song, she looked quite excited about it and told Spotboye, "Sounds Superb, I love new remixes."

Not to forget that apart from the song being one of her career's most iconic songs, Raveena and Akshay have always been talked about their romanctic affair which caught spark while they were shooting for Mohra. In the past, Raveena had admitted that she had even got secretly engaged to Akshay in a temple. It is being said that Akshay did not make the engagement news public out of fear of losing his career.

The two had a rocky patch in their relationship when the news of Akshay's link-ups with Rekha started doing the rounds of the industry. It is being said that the Khiladi Kumar cheated on Raveena for Shilpa Shetty and eventually broke with the latter as well after dating for a while. Raveena has remained cordial with Akshay all these years and both are currently enjoying their marital bliss with their respective partners and children.

While Raveena looks pretty excited about Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix, fans had expressed their disappointment and slammed Akshay when she forgot to give due credit to Raveena and said that the iconic song has been synonymous with him.

"I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way," Akshay had tweeted.

While most of remixes of the cult songs have disappointed listeners to the core including the recreated version of Raveena and Akshay's Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast song from Mohra, it remains to be seen if Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix in Sooryavanshi would be able to live up to the mark of the original song.

The recreated version is said to be composed by Tanishq Bagchi and choreographer Farah Khan has been brought on board to set dance moves for Akshay and Katrina together.

Meanwhile, watch the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar here.