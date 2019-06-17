While Salman Khan has hailed Rohit Shetty as his brother and one section of the media might have hailed him as the real Singham for agreeing to pre-pone the release of Sooryavanshi, but, Akshay Kumar is not very happy with the sudden development of things.

Akshay Kumar starrer, Rohit Shetty's next film in the cop drama – Sooryavanshi – was supposed to release on Eid 2020 along with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah. The clash was touted as one of the biggest clashes the film industry has ever seen since both Sanjay Leela and Rohit Shetty have a reputation of delivering massive blockbusters. The loss to both the films was unavoidable. But, upon Salman Khan's request, Rohit Shetty agreed to pre-pone the release of his magnum opus.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, it was solely Rohit Shetty's decision to change the date of the release of this film and Akshay Kumar was not involved in making this decision. The decision was taken by Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty and despite Salman Khan and Akshay being good friends, Kumar had no idea about what was happening. Hence it came as a shock to Akshay when the decision was made on the public platform and left him mightily upset with the maker.

Earlier too, Akshay Kumar had agreed to postpone his film, Padman, for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's – Padmaavat. Even then, while Padmaavat received a thunderous response at the box-office, Padman did an average business.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were supposed to do Kesari together under Karan Johar Productions, however, Salman had suddenly opted out of the project. Kesari met with a luke-warm response at the box-office.