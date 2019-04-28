Aamir Khan is a known prankster and he often preys on his co-actors on the film sets. But Raveena Tandon had a perfect comeback to his prank while shooting for their cult classic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna.

Recalling one such incident on Super Dancer 3, Raveena said that Aamir had offered her a cup of hot tea and pretended as if he was going to spill it out on her. She was totally freaked out at that time.

Post the incident, Raveena decided to teach Aamir a lesson by taking revenge on him while they were shooting for a song Eloji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye in the film.

As Aamir was supposed to dance in the song to woo Raveena, the latter made him dance for three hours without a reel in the camera with the help of choreographer Saroj Khan and the DOP (director of photography).

During the episode, Raveena even danced on Shilpa Shetty's song Shut Up & Bounce from Dostana while Shilpa returned the favour by dancing on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra. The two actresses were once considered as rivals but now are in good terms with each other.