Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's latest pictures are winning hearts on social media
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was recently in the news for pictures with a guy named Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram, who was reportedly her boyfriend. The girl has been sharing a lot of candid pictures lately, and mostly from her trip to Canada and to the US, and her time there as a student.

Ira Khan's latest pictures are again winning hearts on social media. One of her latest pictures is that of her throwback when she was just five. "I was cutest when I was 5," says Ira Khan with a smiley. And we do think she looks really cute in the picture!

But it's photos from her life as a young 22-year-old that have caught the attention of netizens. Ira Khan not only shares her own pictures - and she's rather pretty - but also pictures taken by her, be it of nature, of dogs, of sea life at the Georgia Aquarium, of works of art, of the beach or simply shots with her best friends and then her famous dad Aamir Khan on his birthday.

Ira Khan is interested in acting and may make her acting debut sooner than her elder brother Junaid Khan, who is more into theatre, as per Aamir Khan. Ira Khan has an artistic eye and is a footballer as well. We are keen to know what kind of movies she would want to do and whether it'll be in Bollywood or in Hollywood / World Cinema.

Take a look at Ira Khan's fantastic pictures on Instagram, new and old ones.

 
 
 
 
 My better thirds❤

 And that was the last time I saw those sunglasses... @sahirahoshidar

 ☀️

 Have the best time in Vancouver, Piglet! ❤❤ Hopefully I'll see you there! @darkstar358 #randomspotswithgreatlightingwhenwe'reoutfaffing

 To the coolest dad ever❤ Happy Birthdaayy!!

 ALWAYS WANTED A TEDDY BIGGER THAN ME!!Thanks for the best Christmas/New Year gift ever❤ @mishaalkirpalani

 I was cutest when I was 5 . . . #babypictures #cuterasakid #camerasmile #missthatbed

