Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's latest pictures are winning hearts on social media

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was recently in the news for pictures with a guy named Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram, who was reportedly her boyfriend. The girl has been sharing a lot of candid pictures lately, and mostly from her trip to Canada and to the US, and her time there as a student.
Ira Khan's latest pictures are again winning hearts on social media. One of her latest pictures is that of her throwback when she was just five. "I was cutest when I was 5," says Ira Khan with a smiley. And we do think she looks really cute in the picture!
But it's photos from her life as a young 22-year-old that have caught the attention of netizens. Ira Khan not only shares her own pictures - and she's rather pretty - but also pictures taken by her, be it of nature, of dogs, of sea life at the Georgia Aquarium, of works of art, of the beach or simply shots with her best friends and then her famous dad Aamir Khan on his birthday.
Ira Khan is interested in acting and may make her acting debut sooner than her elder brother Junaid Khan, who is more into theatre, as per Aamir Khan. Ira Khan has an artistic eye and is a footballer as well. We are keen to know what kind of movies she would want to do and whether it'll be in Bollywood or in Hollywood / World Cinema.
Take a look at Ira Khan's fantastic pictures on Instagram, new and old ones.
And that was the last time I saw those sunglasses... @sahirahoshidar
And so it begins... A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Mar 13, 2019 at 11:26pm PDT
You're my red cup. A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Mar 9, 2019 at 2:51pm PST
Lion Fish. A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT
Now I miss my pets❤ . . . #puppies #pets #home #squishy A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Mar 22, 2019 at 7:58pm PDT
ALWAYS WANTED A TEDDY BIGGER THAN ME!!Thanks for the best Christmas/New Year gift ever❤ @mishaalkirpalani
New Year's is such a weird concept. But we go along with it anyway. And its fun.. So Happy New Year!❤ A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Jan 1, 2019 at 12:19am PST
I was cutest when I was 5 . . . #babypictures #cuterasakid #camerasmile #missthatbed