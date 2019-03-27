Over the past few months, Aamir Khan's 21-year-old daughter Ira Khan has been making quite a public appearances and has now become one of the favourite star kids for the paparazzi. Though Ira has always stayed away from all the media galore, she has now become the talk of the town thanks to her cozy pictures with a mystery man.

As soon as Ira uploaded a few lovey dovey pictures with her mystery man named Mishaal Kirpalani on her Instagram, it is now being believed that the two are a much-in-love couple.

In the pictures, Ira can be seen having a wonderful time with Mishaal enjoying every bit of her time. In another picture, Ira can be seen resting in Mishaal's arms while the latter plants a kiss on her forehead.

In some of Ira's older Instagram posts, Aamir's daughter is seen ringing in the New Year's Eve with Mishaal. The two can be seen wrapping each other up in their arms feeling all the warmth on the inside. The couple looked really very happy together and inseparable.

In her August, 2017 Instagram post, Ira and Mishaal can be seen having a romantic moment together. Describing the moment, Ira had written, "Thanks for always making me laugh. Even when its freezing cold outside and I'm not equipped" followed by a heart-shaped emoji. And there were many more of such lovely moments that Ira and Mishaal had documented on the social media platform.

Going by the pictures, it looks like Ira and Mishaal are very much in love with each other and have found the love of their lives in each other's company.

Take a look.