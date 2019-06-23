The Rs 200 crore Gupta wedding in Auli has created a storm on the internet. From politicians, dignitaries, Bollywood and TV celebs to well-known sports personalities; guests arrived from all corners of the industry to attend the wedding of the eldest son of the Gupta brothers Suryakant to a Delhi-based diamond merchant's daughter.

The Guptas, who have their full-fledged business in South Africa, hail from Saharanpur in Haryana. The wedding has been organised at Auli — a small ski resort in Uttarakhand. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the wedding venue. A video of Katrina Kaif shaking her leg to 'Sheila Ki Jawani' and showing off her trademark grooves.

In the same video, she can be seen joined by rapper Badshah who croons 'Mercy' making the audience go wild with excitement. Katrina Kaif was seen in a red sequined dress with black tights and a ponytail. Badshah was seen in his trademark neon jacket. Television's most popular show - Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti also performed at the wedding.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif's Bharat has already crossed Rs 150 crores at the box-office and is expected to surpass all the previous box-office records made by Salman and Katrina together with their films. Apart from this, Katrina would be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavansham, which will the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop action movies.

Salman and Katrina Kaif had a funny banter over dinner dates recently. Katrina was asked to name three personalities (living or dead), with whom she would like to plan a dinner outing and she replied, "Marilyn Monroe, Narendra Modi Ji and Condoleezza Rice." To this, Salman quipped, "Where does Salman Khan fit in this?"Responding to Salman's question, Katrina said, "But who I have not had dinner with. But actually, I haven't had dinner with Salman Khan. He doesn't go out for dinners."