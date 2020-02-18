Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence over the criticism against her performance in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. She says that it was an over-the-top and loud role and she did what the film demanded.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bheeshma, was recently seen playing Mahesh Babu's love interest in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

She was given an over-the-top characterization and many were not happy with her facial expressions and body language. Some said that her scenes were more like episodic and were not connected with the story at all.

The actress was asked about criticism for her role during the promotion of Bheeshma. "That's how my character was to behave in the film and that's exactly what I did. We work very hard to look the part, but I am always open to criticism; I believe I have grown because of it. So I always look at it as an opportunity to better myself," Deccan Chronicle quoted Rashmika as saying.

Rashmika Mandana is seen romancing Nithiin in Venky-Kudumula's Bheeshma and she has dubbed it for the film on her own. Talking about her role, the actress told DC, "I think what the audiences will appreciate is the authenticity with which I've played my part in Bheeshma. The director asked me to be myself for the part and I did. In fact, I found most parts of my role to be in sync with my real life."

Having made her debut with hit Kannada film, Rashmika Mandanna has gone on reap it really big in the Telugu film industry. She has been the most successful in the younger generation of actresses. Talking about how she pics her roles, she said, "I look into whether I can pull off my role as also the script. I need to be convinced about a project before taking up it rather than just doing it just for the heck of it."