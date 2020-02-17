Venky Kudumula's Telugu movie Bheeshma starring Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna will have its pre-release event today. Trivikram Srinivas will be the chief guest at the function, which is live-streamed on YouTube.

Sithara Entertainments, which is bankrolling Bheeshma, announced on Sunday that its pre-release event is being at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on February 17.

'Bheeshma theatrical trailer out'

Later, Nithin announced that its trailer would be launched today before the function begins. The actor tweeted, "BHEESHMA theatrical trailer will be out tomorrow at 4.05 p.m ."

Nithiin tweeted a photo featuring him with Trivikram Srinivas and wrote on Sunday, "It is a blessing to be in the company of Guruji, #Trivikram garu at any moment."

"I admire and adore him so much that words fall short to describe it. I am happy to announce that he will be there to wish us all the success at #BheeshmaPreReleaseEventTomorrow Excited!!"

Nithiin had earlier teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the movie A... Aa, which has become a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. The actor's fans have been asking him to join hands with the director again.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is playing the female lead in Bheeshma, is excited to attend its pre-release event with Nithin, Venky Kudumula and Mahathi Sagar. Besides Trivikram, some celebs from the Telugu film industry are expected to grace this grand gala event, which will witness thousands of Nithin's fans.

Sithara Entertainments is live streaming the pre-release event of Bheeshma on its official YouTube channel. Besides sharing the link to the live video, the producer tweeted, "Watch #Bheeshma Pre Release Event LIVE today at Yousufguda Police Grounds, Hyderabad from 06:00 pm onwards!! ❤ Chief Guest: #Trivikram garu."

Bheeshma is a romantic comedy film, which has been written by director Venky Kudumula. Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles, while Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rajiv Kanakala, Sampath Raj and Raghu Babu essay supporting roles.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The film is set to release on February 21.