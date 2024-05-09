Rashmika Mandanna, the national crush of the Indian film industry, has officially announced her collaboration with Bollywood icon Salman Khan in the highly anticipated action thriller, Sikandar. Directed by the renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, blending adrenaline-pumping action with compelling storytelling.

The news of Rashmika Mandanna joining the cast of Sikandar has sent waves of excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the project. With her recent successes in films like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is poised to captivate audiences once again with her talent and charisma.

The announcement of Rashmika Mandanna's involvement in Sikandar was being speculated online for a few hours, and the actress herself took to social media to confirm the news, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to work alongside Salman Khan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika Mandanna shared her enthusiasm for joining the cast of Sikandar, revealing that the film is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025. The actress reshared Nadiadwala Grandson's post on social media and wrote, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025! #RM25."

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Known for his blockbuster hits like Ghajini, Murugadoss brings his expertise in crafting gripping narratives to Sikandar, promising audiences a cinematic experience unlike any other.

The decision to cast Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan was met with enthusiasm from both the production team and fans alike. According to sources close to the project, Sajid Nadiadwala was impressed by Rashmika's talent and believed she was the perfect fit for the role. With a fresh pairing and a compelling storyline, Sikandar aims to deliver not just action-packed thrills but also depth of emotion and drama.

Sikandar is more than just an action film; it is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a talented team dedicated to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. With the combined star power of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and the creative vision of AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is poised to be a blockbuster success upon its release.

In addition to marking the return of AR Murugadoss to Bollywood, Sikandar also reunites Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for their previous collaborations on hit films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film represents a culmination of talent and passion, with everyone involved committed to creating a cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

With a stellar cast, a visionary director, and a compelling story, Sikandar is poised to make a significant impact on the world of Indian cinema when it hits theatres in Eid 2025.