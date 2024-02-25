While Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were all over the place after Animal's mammoth success, everyone was left curious about Rashmika's absence. Rashmika, who played the role of 'Geetanjali' in the film, was nowhere to seen giving interviews or speaking about the film's success. Now, in a long note, Mandanna has spoken about her absence.

Rashmika spills the beans

The Pushpa actress has revealed that she went into shooting for another two of her films the very next day that Animal released. She added that because of the long shooting schedules and different locations, she couldn't find the time to speak about the film or celebrate the success. Rashmika also said that she started shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films of her career right after Animal and hence, didn't want to divert.

On her absence

"I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am ), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career," she wrote.

Rashmika further added, "And now coming to ownership of the success - Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again thank you so much for all the love.. always."

Rashmika shared some candid pictures but cleverly hid her face from being seen. The diva has revealed that the makers of her next will soon share her new look with the audience.