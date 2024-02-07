Rashmika Mandanna has made a place for herself in the heart of cinema goers all across the country. Rashmika's role of a timid wife in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been lauded by one and all. Recently, there were reports of the actress having hiked her fee massively after the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film's success.

Rashmika Mandanna on hiking her fee

Reports doing the rounds stated that Rashmika has now been charging Rs 40-45 crore per film. "Buzz. #RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success. From inside reports, currently, she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5 cr per film," a portal with the name Filmy Bowl shared. Now, the Pushpa actress has reacted to the claims and said that she should now consider it.

"Says who, I wonder... after seeing all of this, I think I should actually consider it. And if my producers ask why, then I'll just say, 'media out there is saying this sir... and I think I should live up to their words... what do I do?'" Mandanna responded. While Rashmika is on a professional high, in her personal life too she has been making news for alleged relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika on Vijay

The two have not only been spotted taking holidays together but have also spoken fondly about one another every now and then. In a latest interview, Rashmika called Vijay Deverakonda 'Viju'. She further said that he has been there for her every step of the way and they have grown together. She also mentioned how she takes his advice before taking any decision.

"I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect," she said.