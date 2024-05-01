On April, Sunday around 5 am, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Salman's residence.

The CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan travels to London weeks after firing incident outside his home, poses with UK MP Barry Gardiner in Wembley

Weeks after the incident, Salman Khan travelled to London to meet UK MP Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner.

Taking to X on Monday, Barry Gardiner treated fans with a series of pictures from his meeting with Salman at Wembley Stadium. In the photos, Salman opted for a black t-shirt and wore a funky jacket that he paired with trousers. He rounded off his look with sunglasses.

In one of the images, Salman is seen interacting with Gardiner and both happily pose for the camera.

Tiger is Alive and is in London



ટાઇગર ઝિંદા હૈ ઔર લન્ડન મેં હૈ.



टाइगर ज़िंदा है और लंदन में है.



ٹائیگر زندہ ہے اور لندن مے ہے



A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today. pic.twitter.com/xG9lVxwM1l — Barry Gardiner (@BarryGardiner) April 29, 2024

"Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today," Gardiner captioned his post.

A fan took to comment sections and wrote, "Casual jeans T-shirt only suits this man. No one can carry such simple clothes effortlessly."

"Roaring Tiger of Indian Cinema," said a person.

A section of netizens also said that he looked old.

Ever since the threats and shootout, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus.

The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together. I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I."

Work Front

Salman was last seen in 'Tiger 3'. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

The actor will next be seen in Sikandar.