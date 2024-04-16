On Sunday, Salman Khan and his fans woke up to shocking news. Gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment. At the time of firing, Salman Khan his family members were present at home. However, no one was injured.

As soon as the news went viral, CCTV footage was checked and additional police were immediately deployed outside Salman Khan's house.

A few hours later, an FIR was registered at the Bandra police station and the matter was probed by the Mumbai crime branch.

Amid the ongoing incident, Salim Khan, Salman's father, told CNN-News18, "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

On Monday evening, Arbaaz Khan refuted reports of family members issuing any statement.

Two arrested for firing at Bollywood star Salman Khan's Mumbai home

On Tuesday, Mumbai police arrested two shooters who fired at actor Salman Khan's house in the city, officials said.

As per officials, Vicky Sahab Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, who are from Bihar, were arrested in Gujarat's Bhuj. The accused were hiding in a temple in Bhuj when police arrested them after a tip-off, officials said.

Who are the culprits?

The two men who came on a motorbike fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives, on Sunday morning at around 5 am and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. The clip showed them firing towards the actor's home.

The accused had bought a second-hand bike from Raigad district to reach Khan's residence. They travelled to Mumbai on that bike from Panvel where they had rented a house for a month.

According to police sources, both men are part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi is currently in Tihar Jail for his involvement in several high-profile murder cases.

The accused were sent to police custody for nine days by a Mumbai court after they were brought to the city this morning from Gujarat.

About the vehicle used to commute to Salman Khan's house

The motorbike, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The man had recently sold the two-wheeler, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen at Salman Khan's residence.

In fact, Mumbai Police have added more personnel to Salman Khan's security team after the incident. The actor has also been asked to inform the Mumbai Police before moving out of his house. He has been advised to stay at home unless something important comes up.