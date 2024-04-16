Fans and family of Salman Khan were left in a state of shock after two suspects on a motorcycle fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Sunday. At the time of firing Salman his family members were present at home. However, no one was injured.

As soon as the news of gunshots being fired broke the internet, B-town celebs rushed to meet the actor on the same day. A few hours later, an FIR was registered at the Bandra police station and the matter is being probed by the Mumbai crime branch.

CCTV footage checked by Mumbai Police

Amid all this, a statement by Salman's father, Salim Khan, has been circulating online.

Salim Khan told CNN-News18, "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

Salim Khan was also spotted out, about a day after gunshots were fired outside their home.

Arbaaz Khan called out those who are claiming to be close to "our family" and making "loose statements" in the media

However, Arbaaz Khan has refuted this report, stating that no member of the family has issued any statement.

Arbaaz took to his social media handle and wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place."

He continued, "No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support."

Arbaaz and his wife Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, apart from Mahesh Manjrekar, rushed to Salman Khan's house soon after the firing incident. Politicians Raj Thackrey, Rahul Kanal and Baba Siddiqui were also clicked visiting his residence.

Salman Khan steps out of his house

A day after firing, Salman was spotted leaving the apartment on Monday amid heavy security.

Salman was seen leaving with police vans surrounding his car. Iulia Vantur was also spotted leaving Salman's apartment.