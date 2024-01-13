The family week in the Bigg Boss 17 house has created a storm in the outside world. Vicky Jain's mother criticising Ankita Lokhande and questioning her upbringing hasn't gone down well with anyone outside. Now, several industry people have come out in support of Ankita and slammed Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana, for her allegations.

Rashami Desai supports Ankita

In several interviews, Ranjana Jain also spoke about how the family was against their marriage. And even said that it isn't easy to take care of a heroine. Now, popular actress Rashami Desai has come out in support of Ankita and questioned Vicky's mother. "(I'm) M sorry aunty. She never wanted to do this show. She did it for her love for @realvikasjainn. And Kharche palna padta hai ka kya Matlab hua aunty? They both had love marriage and use pehle bhi wo road par nahi thi," the Uttaran actress wrote.

Slams Vicky's mother

Rashami went on to say, "She's Ankita Lokhande. Bhale big boss aapke bete par paisa lagye. Ladki hamari bhi Khara Sona hai. Sab ki apni ladai hoti hai. Par aap nahi chahti inki shadi tike ?? Har Pati-patni main jhagde hote hai. Aur show bhi difficult hai. 2 din main aapke yeh haal hai. 4 mahine nakalegi to aap taqleef samjhengi. Aap ki izzat karti hun. Hamesha karungi. Par yahan aap galat hai."

(Bigg Boss might have been paying your son, but our girl is pure gold. Everyone has their own fights, and don't you want to see their marriage work? Every husband and wife have their share of fights, and the show is difficult too. In two days, you couldn't take it. They have been there for four months now. I respect you but you are wrong here.

Vicky Jain's mother told Ankita Lokhande that Vicky's father had called up Ankita's mother after she kicked Vicky on the show. Her father-in-law asked her mother if she used to kick her husband the same way. Ankita got pretty emotional and upset hearing that, considering her father has just passed away.

While Vicky's mother kept asking Ankita to change her tone and style of fighting, netizens noticed how she didn't say the same to her son. Retiesh Deshmukh also came out in support of Ankita and said that she has a good heart.