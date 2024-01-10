Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. After the week that has been high on emotions and drama, it would be interesting to watch the family members enter the show. However, prior to entering the show, Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana, has spilled the beans on the couple and their journey inside the house.

Ankita mentioning SSR

On being asked about what she thinks about Ankita Lokhande mentioning the late Sushant Singh Rajput every now and then on the show, Ranjana Jain didn't mince her words. She reportedly said in an interview that by doing so she is just trying to gain sympathy for herself. What has Sushant got to do with any of this now, he has left the world. "Sympathy jata rahi hai aisa lagta hai Ankita apne liye. Sushant ko kya padha hai, vo to chala hi gaya hai bechara," she reportedly said.

On Ankita hitting Vicky

When she was asked about Ankita hitting Vicky Jain on the show, she said, "Hum bharat mein rehte hain, yahaan to pati ko devta samjha jata hai aur phir to vo to tumhara pati sach much devta hai, aur tum usko maar rahe ho. Ankita ko naraaz nahin hona chahiye, tumhe itni chhoot mili hai, tum bhi to doosro se kar rahi ho. Wo tumko chhoot dekar raha tum bhi to kuchh do."

(We live in India, here we consider husband as God and your husband (vicky) is truly a God and you're hitting him. She shouldn't get upset on Vicky's bond with others as he has also given her that freedom). Vicky's mother also added that Ankita should know what's Vicky's nature and how he can't help but make friends everywhere he goes. He can't stay without a group of friends.

Opining on Vicky and Ankita's constant fights inside the house, Ranjana Jain said that she feels they are purposely doing it. She added that they say this is how they love, this is their way of expressing their love.