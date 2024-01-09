Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day views are witnessing major twists and turns. From aggression, fights, abuses and physical altercations the inmates are going through turbulent times inside the house.

The family week has begun and Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother have entered inside the house.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers enter first in the family week

Vicky and Ankita have been fighting a lot and Vicky Jain has been slammed for his behaviour and tone towards Ankita Lokhande. The actress has issues with the growing friendship between Mannara Chopra and Vicky's friendship.

Now the family week is going to begin. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother entering Salman Khan's show. Vicky and Ankita both got emotional looking at their respective mothers.

Ankita got emotional and cried and hugged her mother. Vicky and Ankita's mothers met all the contestants warmly and the contestants also were seen greeting them with love and respect.

Ankita's mother-in-law said, "Someone told me I am going inside as a wildcard. I told them bhaiya maaf kar do."

After which, Vicky and others were left in splits listening to her witty one-liners.

In the upcoming episode of family members in the family week. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers have entered the house. Ankita's mother tells them their fights weren't good on the TV.

She said, "Tum log jaise ho waise nahi dikh rahe ho. Kya ho raha hai tum nahi samajh rahi ho." ( The way you guys are in real life, Ankita asks, "Are we fighting a lot?" Ankita's mother said,"Bohot zyada ho raha hai." ( Its happening too much).

However as per a report in TOI, when Vicky Jain's mother entered the house, Ankita Lokahnde was was petrified seeing her due to the husband-wife's constant fights. When Ankita met her mother-in-law, she told her she expected that she would get scolded by her.

Ankita says, "Mummy mujhe laga aap mujhe daatoge?" ( I thought you will scold me). Vicky's mom replies, "Main kyu daantongi?" ( why will I scold you) She then makes Ankita sit her on her lap and pampers her.

Meanwhile, Vicky's mother said to Ankita that Jab tune Vicky ko laat maari thi, tab Vicky ke Papa ne tumhari mummy ko phone karke bola tha ki Aapne ne Ankita ke Papa ko aise laat mari thi. (When you had hit Vicky his father had called your mother and asked, 'Did you also hit your husband like that')?

Ankita got furious about the same and didn't like what her in-laws did and retorted, "Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi, meri maa akeli hai, mere papa ki death hui hai, aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please (What was the need to call her? My mother is alone. My father has just passed away. Please don't involve my parents)."

Currently, the family members of the contestants are visiting them in the Bigg Boss house. Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mahashetty, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the nine contestants who are fighting for the winner's trophy.