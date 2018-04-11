A rare love letter, which was written on board RMS Titanic a few days after she set sail on her fateful maiden voyage, is up for auction in the United Kingdom. The beautifully written letter offers insights into the life in the ship.

The letter was written just a few days after the ship sailed from England in April 1912. It will put up for auction by Henry Aldridge & Son.

In an email conversation with Fox News, Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said, "It's a superb letter and it has been in the possession of the family since Miss Buss posted it on the Titanic."

The rare love letter has a pre-sale estimate of $28,341-$35,426 (£20,000-£25,000), as per Fox News.

Here are a few things to know about the letter:

The letter was written by a second class passenger, Kate Buss on April 10, 1912. According to the auction house Henry Aldridge & Son, the letter, which is more than 100-year-old, was written over four sides in black ink. Buss addressed the letter to Percy James with some minute details of the ship and the life on it. She had mentioned her mother and another lady named Lingham in the letter Kate Buss was one of the survivors, who had been saved in lifeboat number 9. She was the last to be unloaded from the Titanic because of her fear of heights. At the time the letter was penned down, the ship had not yet reached Cherbourg, France, as mentioned by Buss. She had also written that her co-passenger, whom she was supposed to share her stateroom, had not turned up till then. Buss also mentioned about her seasickness in the letter. She further wrote that she had been suggested to eat good lunch by two clergymen who were sitting opposite her at the table. Speaking of the clergymen, Andrew Aldridge pointed out that they could have been anyone between Father Thomas Byles, Reverend John Harper or Reverend Robert Bateman, as they all were "Second Class passengers so it's conceivable she could have been sat with one of them." Kate Buss passed away July 12, 1972, at the age of 96.

Here's a transcript of the letter:

I've been quite alright — but now feel dead tired & more fit for bed than anything," Buss wrote in the letter. "Have to go to dinner-tea in half an hour. Mr. Peters spent about an hour on the vessel + they might easily have spent another without waste of time. The first class apartments are really magnificent & unless you had first seen them you would think the second class were the same.

The ill-fated White Star liner struck an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912; just five days after its maiden voyage began across the Atlantic. The ship was carrying an estimated 2,224 people onboard, including some of the wealthiest people in the world.

The sinking of RMS Titanic is always known as one of the most deadly disasters in the modern history.