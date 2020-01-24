After being in jail since May last year, rape accused and Bahujan Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Atul Rai will finally take oath as Member of Parliament.

Rai was granted two-day parole by the Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, January 23. Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered that Rai will go to the national capital on January 29 in police custody and the police will take him back into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

The counsel appearing for Rai contended that his client could not take oath after being elected in the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on charges of rape. His first bail application was rejected by the High Court.

It may be recalled that Rai contested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi parliamentary constituency and BSP president Mayawati had campaigned for him while he was in jail.

An FIR had been registered against Rai on May 1 last year at Lanka Police Station in Varanasi. Thereafter, he was arrested and sent to jail.

Atul Rai had said that he was being framed in the rape case by his political rivals.

(With agency inputs.)