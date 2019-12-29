Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday, December 29, suspended party MLA Ramabai Parihar for supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Parihar represents the Patharia Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati said in a tweet: "BSP is a disciplined party and immediate action is taken against MP/MLA who practices indiscipline. Therefore, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in MP has been suspended from the party for supporting CAA. She has also been banned from participating in the party program."

Mayawati said on Twitter that the MLA was warned against her pro-CAA stance earlier also.

"While the BSP strongly opposed it, calling it divisive and unconstitutional and voted against it in Parliament. The party also gave a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal but MLA Parihar supported CAA. In the past, she had been warned to follow the party line several times," said Mayawati, explaining her party's stance against the Citizenship Act.

Earlier, Mayawati had pointed out the dissent in the ruling NDA over the CAA and NRC and had tweeted last week: "Voice of dissent against the new CAA and NRC are now being raised in the Central government's NDA. Hence, the BSP demands that it should take back these decisions leaving stubbornness".

(With agency inputs.)