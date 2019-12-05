Last month, a food rate chart of the Indian Parliament canteen went viral on social media after journalist Prashant Kanojia drew comparisons with the steep hike in JNU hostel charges. Even though the viral rate card was proven to be almost four years old, even the new prices of food in Parliament canteen was comparatively cheaper than market rates.

The low prices of canteen food in both Parliament houses were a result of subsidy. But on Thursday, a Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that all subsidy on food in Parliament canteens has been ended effective immediately, PTI reported.

The decision was taken after it was proposed at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) by the Lok Sabha Speaker. All the members of the Parliament (MPs) unanimously agreed to forgo subsidy on canteen food in the Parliament houses. The decision was unanimous and this results in food items to be sold at regular prices as in the market.

As a result of this decision, the Parliament House would save a whopping Rs 17 crore annually, which was paid towards the subsidy. While the new rates are yet to be revealed, here's a look at the previous rate list of various food items sold in the Parliament canteen.

Tea/Coffee: Rs 5

Bread Butter: Rs 6

Vada Plate: Rs 12

Veg Cutlet: Rs 18

Poha Upma: Rs 18

Bonda: Rs 7

Soup: Rs 14

Veg Thali: Rs 35

Kesri Bhat: Rs 24

Veg Curry: Rs 7

Dal: Rs 5

Chapati: Rs 2

Kheer: Rs 18

Salad: Rs 9

Chicken Curry: Rs 50

Chicken Biryani: Rs 65

Chicken Dry: Rs 60

Mutton Curry: Rs 40

The Parliament canteen is only open to MPs, former MPs, officers, the staff of Parliament and visitors holding a valid pass. The low cost of Parliament canteen food drew public's ire back in 2015 after it was revealed that the food served there was subsidised to the extent of 80 percent of its cost. The Parliament canteen's rate list was revised in January 2016, which almost doubled the older prices, but still sold at a lower than market price.

IndiaToday had compared old rates with the new rates of some of the food items on the Parliament canteen menu. Check it out below: