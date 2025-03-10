Ranya Rao smuggling case: Two ministers may be involved, says K'taka BJP chief

Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged the involvement of two ministers of the Congress government in the sensational case of gold smuggling involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Vijayendra said on Monday that the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao was one of the rarest incidents in the country's history. Centered around Bengaluru, this case has created a web of suspicion around influential figures in the state government.

"Reports now suggest that two ministers may be involved, making this a highly concerning development," Vijayendra stated.

"The investigation has revealed links to hawala transactions, and during her arrest, Ranya Rao allegedly attempted to contact a minister. This raises strong suspicions about the involvement of influential figures from the Congress-led Karnataka government. Additionally, since Ranya Rao is the daughter of a high-ranking police officer, the entire system's integrity is now under scrutiny, bringing disrepute to the state. In light of this, the Chief Minister must disclose the truth about the case to the public," Vijayendra demanded.

"If ministers are indeed involved, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely already aware of it. The government must act transparently, expose the culprits, and ensure that the law takes its course. Failing to do so will result in the entire administration bearing the stain of this scam. The Chief Minister should uphold moral responsibility and ensure justice...If the government, like in previous scams, attempts to shield the corrupt, it will inevitably face embarrassment, especially with the ongoing CBI investigation. This case is not limited to just one actress; the investigation has already uncovered a vast network operating behind the scenes," Vijayendra said.

"Ranya Rao was caught smuggling gold worth Rs 12.36 crore in a single day. How much more gold might she have smuggled in the past? How many more people are involved in this smuggling network? A deeper probe is necessary to uncover the full extent of the operation. Since the CBI is handling the case, the public believes that the investigation will reach a logical conclusion," he stated.

Sources stated that the CBI, which has started a suo moto investigation into the case, is investigating the role of two ministers in the case. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs are also investigating the case.

The DRI investigation had found the involvement of influential persons in the case and briefed the CBI about it. Sources also stated that when she was being arrested, Ranya Rao had tried to dial the number of a serving minister. The DRI slueths had then snatched the mobile phone from her.

The investigation has also revealed that the payment was made to parties through hawala and cryptocurrency.

Sources further stated that Ranya Rao used to hand over smuggled goods to certain gold merchants only and refused to provide for other gold businessmen. Enraged by this, they tipped the DRI about the gold smuggling.

Ranya Rao is currently in DRI custody and is being grilled about the seizures. The CBI is preparing to take her custody, sources stated.

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, aka Harshavardini Ranya, in her statement to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the day of her arrest, claimed that she is a freelancer in the real estate sector in Dubai and agreed to smuggle 17 bars of gold.

The DRI officials arrested Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport last Monday night.

The agency seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Karnataka DGP for Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, K. Ramachandra Rao, responding to the development of the arrest of his step-daughter, actress Ranya Rao, stated on Thursday that he was devastated and caught unawares by this development.

(With inputs from IANS)