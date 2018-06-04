Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a busy schedule with a lot of upcoming films. The actor will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83 based on the life of Kapil Dev.

According to a report by DNA, Ranveer might be seen on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next film. The director is planning on two film projects based on a father-son relationship and the other one is a sports film revolving around Kabaddi. Ranveer will be seen in one of the two projects.

A source told DNA, "Ranveer and Rakeysh met and discussed about working together. The filmmaker has bounced off the ideas to Ranveer, but nothing has been locked yet. They are going to have a few more meetings before they zero in on the film."

Recently, Ranveer was spotted outside Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's office with the director himself and that's when the speculations rose.

The actor is prepping up for Simmba and spending a lot of time at the gym. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ranveer is said to go through a massive physical transformation from a lean body to a beefed up one.

Talking about Simmba, Ranveer told Pinkvilla, "I am so lucky to be working with Rohit Shetty, he is the king of masala films. People are looking forward to us working together and I am happy to see that kind of excitement level. These are the types of films I have grown up watching. Masala films are in my blood and I'm very excited to be working in Simmba. Better who than Rohit Shetty, the king of that genre, so I'm definitely looking forward."

"If I have to give myself credit, I have made my own luck and opportunities could come my way. Now that it has, I am over the moon and I can't tell you how lucky I feel in and as Simmba in a Rohit Shetty film. It's an incredible feeling," Ranveer added.

Simmba will mark Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut on the big screen opposite to Ranveer and is set to release December 28, 2018.