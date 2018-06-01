The Padmavat actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood's star couple and they rarely shy away from expressing their love for each other. The actors can be seen engaging in public displays of affection, and the fans seem to be loving it.

Earlier there were rumours about the couple planning to tie the knot this year. Although the couple did not give any official statements, social media is abuzz with speculations.

According to a report by DNA, a source informed the daily that Ranveer has been dropping hints about his marriage with Deepika to his friends.

A source identified as one of Ranveer's close friends told the daily, "Ranveer has informally told his friends in the industry about his marriage. By the end of this year, he will be a married man for sure."

Another source revealed to the daily, "Ranveer wants a few months gap between Simmba and '83. He has to start prep and training for his role and given that he's a complete method actor, he doesn't want to spare any effort in his portrayal of the cricket icon."

Rumour has it that the marriage is going to take place in November with a gathering of only close friends and family. Apparently, the preparations also have begun.

On the work front, Ranveer is on a tight schedule as he has a lineup of upcoming films. Known for his dedication and hard work, Ranveer will be soon seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt. He is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba that will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. He is also roped in for Kapil Dev's biopic film '83.

On the other hand, Deepika was busy with international red carpet events. The actress was spotted slaying the Cannes Film Festival 2018.