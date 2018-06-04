Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's grandmother has passed away. The Gully Boy actor has cancelled all the events that were scheduled to take place on Monday after the sudden demise of his grandmother.

The cause of her death is still known, but reports suggest that she was not keeping well.

Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism, was supposed to attend an event at Taj Lands in Mumbai at around 1.30 pm on Monday. The event team sent a message saying that it has been cancelled "due to the sudden demise of Ranveer Singh's grandmother."

In January, Deepika Padukone had visited Ranveer's grandmother in Bandra as she was not keeping well. Ranveer was said to be extremely close to his grandmother. In an interview with Grazia in 2017, Ranveer had spoken about his grandmother and how he was raised.

"As important to me as oxygen and water. I am very affectionate with everybody – my fans, my family. I was raised that way. My grandmother mollycoddled me. There was lots of hugging and kissing in my house," he had said.

"My earliest food memory is my grandmother's cooking, especially on special days like Diwali. The memories of warmth, happiness and kinship, of sharing and eating around a big table… I have a sweet tooth, and Diwali was the time when Nani made her special besan laddoos," he had said about his grandmother in 2016.

On the work front, Ranveer has a handful of films in his kitty. After the release of Padmaavat, he is now working on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty's Simbaa.

After Gully Boy and Simbaa, he will start working on 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev's biopic directed by Kabir Khan.