And it is the end of an era. Rannvijay Singha has quit Roadies after ruling the screen for 18 long years. Rannvijay's name had become synonymous with the reality show after he won it, worked as a host, and also as a mentor for 18 years. In the last few years, Rannvijay Singha was also seen hosting Splitsvilla along with Sunny Leone. And recently, he was spotted offering various online courses to pitchers on Shark Tank India.

Rannvijay bids adieu

Rannvijay wouldn't be seen on the next season of the show. He revealed that it was the date issues that didn't allow him to be a part of the 19th season of the popular reality show. He also revealed that there is no bitter blood between the channel and him, and that the two would continue to work on interesting projects together.

The real reason

"The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening," Singha told HT. He further "I've been working with the channel for 18 years. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi."

The report further states that the channel is looking to replace Rannvijay Singha with Sonu Sood. However, confirmation is awaited.