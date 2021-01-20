Rannvijay Singh Singha is millennial's youth icon. Roadies and Rannvihay are synonymous. Rannvijay introduced us to this amazing reality show. He is the first Roadies winner. His style, charisma, body language, love for sports, sneakers, bikes, and adventure are impeccable from being a gang leader to a host. He also appeared in judging panel for auditions from 8: Shortcut to Hell to 16: Roadies Real Heroes. Apart from being an anchor, he is also a prolific actor. He made his Bollywood debut in Toss: A Flip of Destiny (2009), he has also acted in London Dreams (2009) and Action Replayy (2010). Singha made his Punjabi movie debut in 2011, starring in Jimmy Shergill's Dharti. He was last seen in Netflix's series Mismatched. Rannvijay will be seen hosting an online poker reality show 'The Player Hunt'.

On the personal front, Rannvijay is a proud daddy and has a cute Lil daughter to Kainaat Singh.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India Rannvijay Singha spoke at length about the game show, reminisces his childhood days as an army kid, his Roadies journey and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

You will be hosting an online Poker Reality show? What is the show all about? Do you play poker?

I have been playing poker for a while now, and this is the first time there is a game show on Poker called 'Player Hunt', which teaches people how to play the game, it's an interactive game. Anyone can participate from novices to homemakers, students. If you don't know how to play the game, there are tutorials for the same. It's an experience worth cherishing and you will surely enjoy'

Indoor games that you play?

I play Uno, and I remember playing Scotland Bridge and a few more.

You belong to an army background, how were your growing up days?

I was in boarding school after the 8th standard. But I remember dad's (Jammu & Kashmir) posting because I was still living with them at the time. We stayed about eight kilometres away from the Line of Control, and we used to get on the cycles, go to the river, and play around. I had my first DMS (double moulded shoes) when I was in 7th standard. When I got mine, I was super elated and excited. I used to play tennis, basketball, golf, go for a swim. The kind of infrastructure we had as an Army officer's kid is unbelievable. I really value that.

You grow up in an army household, did you aspire to join the Indian Army?

My dad was in the army. I wanted to join the army too. I had cleared SSB (Services Selection Board), I qualified for the IMA and the OTA and then two days before joining the army, I got a call from MTV, and no one in my family belonged to this field it was a call that I took that day.

Roadies is not just an about adventure, and you have been part of Roadies for more than a decade, what do you want to tell the aspires Rodies?