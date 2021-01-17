Roadies is one of the most popular youth-based reality TV show. With each passing season, the show promises adrenaline rush, high octane action-packed tasks and unlimited adventure. The show is so popular thas some of the ardent viewers of Roadies have even participated in the show or are still waiting for their chance to participate.

More than the season, it's the Roadies audition that the fans enjoy watching. Be it mentoring by the ace judges to aspiring contestants performing tasks live in front of the judges to the Q and A rounds. Everything about the show is thrilling, exciting and resonated with the youth. If you have watched Roadies or your friend you must have definitely heard this line, 'main bhi Roadies Banega'.

Roadies Revolution gets its winner: Hamid from Delhi wins the title

MTV Roadies has just wrapped up its 17th season Roadies Revolution on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. Hamid from Delhi has won the title of Roadies Revolution. He was mentored during the season by Nikhil Chinapa and was part of his team. Hamid took the trophy home, defeating Michael and Jayant from Team Nikhil and Team Varun respectively, in the grand finale.

Hamid has also won prize money of Rs 3 Lakh and a bike.

Here's everything you need to know about the Roadies Revolution winner Hamid

Hamid is just 23 years old. The young boy belongs to Delhi. He started his journey on the reality show as an underdog, but slowly and steadily became a favourite. His tremendous hard work in every task and loyal nature was the highlight of his personality. It was in the finale task wherein he was victorious. The ex-contestants cheered for the finalist and kept the excitement exceedingly high.

Speaking to Indian Express, Hamid spoke about his Roadies journey, what next after winning the show and more.

Not many know that Hamid was injured while performing a task. Speaking about the awful injury, he said:

The day I got injured, I was really stressed. When I was going to the hospital, I didn't even know if I would survive in the game. I think the injury did make me physically weak, but it somehow made me stronger mentally. I became more focused and also got this burning desire to win.

As the show is Revolution, what change would he want to bring in society?

Hamid said,

I would really support the cause of equality. I have been involved in social work and want to continue with it. I remember a guard near my house, who put his sons in a private school while he sent his daughter to a local one. I started paying for her school fees to have an equal opportunity in life like her brothers. I think such small steps can help us make a difference.

What's next

I have always wanted to be an actor, and I would like to take up the craft. I have been approached for a few things.

Well for all you ardent Roady fans, let's take a look at some of Hamid's candid picture that are totally drool-worthy!

About Roadies Revolution

This season of Roadies was led by an epic panel of celebrity leaders, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood and Prince Narula, and host Rannvijay Singha. Roadies Revolution touched upon several social causes through its journey and encouraged contestants to give back to society and work towards its betterment.

The shoot of Roadies was halted briefly due to the pandemic

This season, premiered on 15th February 2020, took the viewers to Rishikesh, Rupnagar, and Garli Village's scenic landscapes before the lockdown was imposed in March.

As the shoot halted mid-way due to the lockdown, the Roadies Fam commenced the journey online with the first-ever digital auditions in the history of Roadies. It took the entertainment quotient a notch higher. The Roadies squad got back in action when the shoot resumed in Mumbai post the lockdown on September 10 and continued to entertain the audience with multiple twists and turns till the end of the journey.