Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have managed to keep the details of their personal life to themselves. The successful couple got married in 2014 in a hush-hush ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015. The couple has consciously chosen to keep Adira away from the limelight.

Rani, however, in a recent interview gave us a rare insight into her glorious marriage with the YRF honcho. "The best thing about relationships is that you need to shock your partner every day, and I shock Adi every day. It is like every day he sees a new me. He is like 'I don't know what is coming today'. So that is good. He is really bechara (helpless), and simple," the Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress told Film Companion.

Rani shocks Aditya everyday

"It is boring to be simple, so I like to make him... He is always like 'Aaj kya hoga (What will happen today)?' So, he tells me that 'For me it is like I am every day putting on a new channel. One day it is comedy, one day it is drama. One day it is violence'. One day it is romance, of course. So, it is like a different movie each day; it is nice," she went on to add.

Rani to share her wedding pictures soon

Rani revealed that she was happy to get married to Aditya Chopra as they both are introverts. She added that she never asks him to accompany her anywhere and neither does he. They both remain comfotable at home. Rani also mentioned that she was the quintessential Sabyasachi bride on her wedding day, back when the designer wasn't even that famous. She hinted that she might share her wedding pictures in her memoir soon.