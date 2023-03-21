Bollywood one of the finest actress Rani Mukerji is celebrating her birthday today. The ever-smiling actress garners a huge fan following across all generations be it millennials or GEN Z. Rani has time and again proved her mettle as an actor. Born on March 21, 1978, in Mumbai, Rani Mukerji debuted in 1996 with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Although the film didn't do well commercially, her performance was widely appreciated. After which, she went on the charm the audiences with her acting prowess in Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to name a few.

On the occasion, let's take a look at the actress's unconventional roles, the best songs of the actress, how she celebrated her special with the media and much more.

Currently, the actress is basking in the success of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway the actress. Based on the true story of an Indian immigrant mother who fights for the custody of her son in Norway after he is taken away by child protective services.

The film portrays cultural differences, touches upon various emotions of a family and showcases the plight of a mother.

Rani's nuanced performance has been well-received by the industry, members of the fraternity and critics. Undoubtedly, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway's success is the best birthday gift for the actress.

Box office number of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Raking in high box office numbers, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway garners the highest-ever weekend collection in Norway for a Bollywood film, earning 745k Norwegian Krones with 4.8k occupancy, within a 3-day weekend. Amongst previous best, Raees had 4.7k occupancy while Sultan had 4.4k occupancy within a 5-day weekend duration. It also managed to surpass the collections of the recent blockbuster, Pathaan which had 4.1k occupancy on a 5-day weekend.

On the eve of her special day, the actress celebrated her birthday with the media

Rani has starred in several critically acclaimed films such as Black, Hum Tum, Mardaani, No One Killed Jessica, and Laga Chunari Mein. Apart from Rani has also acted in several commercial blockbusters such as Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Dil Bole Hadippa! among others.

Personal front

Rani tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014, in an extremely private ceremony in Italy. Rani embraced motherhood on December 9, 2015, and named her daughter Adira after the initials of their name, Aditya and Rani.