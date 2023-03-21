Pan India star Jr NTR is basking in the glory of RRR's stupendous success. SS Rajamouli's RRR garnered international acclaim with its song Naatu Naatu, which won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Its catchy tempo and choreography have captivated audiences around the world.

After the roaring success of RRR, Jr NTR is now gearing up for his next with Koratala Siva for NTR 30. The film marks the Telugu debut of actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Fans shower love on Jr NTR by flying a banner for NTR 30 over LA's Hollywood sign

NTR's fans are eagerly waiting for their superstars next. They wished him luck in the most unique way. On Monday, a video of the actor's fans flying an airplane banner over the Hollywood sign surfaced online.

The video message read, "Sky is the limit for @tarak9999 fans who expressed their happiness over #RRRMovie and wished their best for #NTR30."

Commenting on the video Jr NTR's fans thronged social media and wished him.

AIR PLANE Banner over the heart of world cinema, THE HOLLYWOOD.

Thanks for a memorable ride called #RRRMovie.

Can't wait for the mass mania of Man of Masses with #NTR30.

Our best wishes to @tarak9999, Siva Koratala garu and the whole team.

Jr NTR mobbed

After having a fantastic week at the Oscars Man of Masses NTR Jr was spotted making his first public appearance at the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's latest film, Das Ka Dhamki, as the chief guest.

A video from the event has gone viral on the internet where a fan crossed the bodyguard and security to hug his idol NTR Jr. While the bodyguards tried to pull back the fan, the actor stopped the security team and obliged the fan with a picture and made sure he was okay.

Man of Masses, Jr NTR, the global icon on multiple occasions in the past was spotted making sure his fans are safe and unhurt at huge events like these.

Jr NTR says he'll stop doing films if fans keep asking him about his next film

At the same event, fans asked him about his next film, he jokingly said that he would quit films if he is continuously asked about it. "I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I'll stop doing movies," he said. However, in the next moment, he assured them that he has no plans to do the same and will be back on screen soon. As his fans would know, Jr NTR's next film would be with Janhvi Kapoor. Titled Koratala Siva, it's scheduled to release on April 5, 2024.

Work front

NTR Jr will next be seen in Kortala Siva's NTR 30 the film will be launched on March 23.