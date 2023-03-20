Veteran actress Hema Malini is not just an ace and timeless actor, she is also a trained Bharat Natyam dancer. Monikered Dream Girl, the actor's dance performances have always been loved by her fans, family members, and fraternity.

Recently the actress left her fans and fraternity spellbound with her dance performance in Mumbai.

Ganga ballet was performed by Hema Malini at NCPA on Sunday. Hema Malini exuded grace as she rendered a beautiful performance. The play Ganga also had several aerial stunts.

Who's who attended

Her daughter and actor Esha Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai and Shatrughan Sinha amongst others attended the show.

Daughter Esha penned a beautiful note, sharing a stunning picture of Hema Malini dancing in the air in a flowy blue and white outfit, Esha tweeted, "Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment and river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma..."

Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini ♥️???♥️ pic.twitter.com/g3KaYvlTxC — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) March 20, 2023

Hema has performed the ballet in other cities

Hema had earlier performed the ballet in Pune and Nagpur before taking it to Mumbai. Talking about the dance act, she had earlier told ANI, "I have performed different types of ballet dances around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology like Durga, and Radha Krishna in pure classical form. But, in this ballet on River Ganga, we can't put a very classical dance. So, you get to see a very free style of beautiful dances."

Ahead of the event, Hema shared a video from her earlier performances to show a glimpse of Ganga. Calling it an idea of late politician Sushma Swaraj, Hema had said, "Basically, it's a dance ballet on River Ganga by me to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga. It was the initiative of Sushma Swaraj, and she wanted it to happen in Banaras.

A big Thank You to the @MinOfCultureGoI, Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, @ShelarAshish, @iccr_hq @NCPAMumbai for organising ‘Ganga’ so beautifully and conducting it with such finesse.

A big shout out to the wonderful audience for their grt support and total appreciation.

THANK YOU ALL? — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 20, 2023

