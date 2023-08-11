https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/780101/katrina-kaif-pregnant-actress-christmas-celebration-vicky-kaushal-sparks-baby-bump-rumours.jpg IBTimes IN

Rani Mukerji has revealed that she lost her second child five months due to a miscarriage. Rani revealed that she got pregnant during Covid in 2020 and suffered a miscarriage at the fifth month. The talented actress revealed that soon after she was offered Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she couldn't say no to it. Rani and Aditya Chopra had welcomed their first born, Adira Chopra in 2015.

Pregnancy during covid

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed that she didn't speak about it back during the film's release as it might have felt like a promotional tactic. "Obviously, I didn't speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film... so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck," Rani said.

Lost baby at fifth month

Rani Mukerji added, "It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy. After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately... not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly."

Rani also expressed her disbelief at how a country like Norway could treat an Indian family in such an inhumane way.