The makers of Sukumar directorial Rangasthalam are gearing up for the release of Jigelu Rani song teaser, the item number featuring Pooja Hegde and mega power star Ram Charan, on the internet Tuesday.

The music for Jigelu Rani is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Rela Kumar and Ganta Venkata Lakshmi have lent their voices while Chandrabose penned the lyrics for the song.

The makers earlier released the lyrical video of the song on the YouTube channel of T-Series Telugu on March 20 and it has received a wonderful response. The song received 5,596,552 views, 35,000 likes and 1,185 comments in the last one week.

Pooja Hegde will be seen shaking legs with Ram Charan in Jigelu Rani. Her special appearance in the movie increased the expectations. Many viewers requested the makers on social media to release the video version of the song.

Mythri Movie Makers tweeted a poster featuring Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan on Tuesday and revealed that the teaser of Jigelu Rani will hit the internet at 4.00 pm. The producers wrote, "The song you've all been waiting for! Jigelu Rani Promo from 4 PM "

The song you've all been waiting for! Jigelu Rani Promo from 4 PM ? pic.twitter.com/3lLkXeBXv7 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 27, 2018

The fans of the mega family are all thrilled to know that the teaser will be released today, Tuesday. It is being called the perfect gift for Ram Charan fans. Jaya Prakash‏ (@JayaPra90852192) tweeted, "Waiting @MythriOfficial And eagerly waiting to see #Ramcharan @hegdepooja Dance and perfect bday gift for #RamCharanFans."

The jukebox of Rangasthalam and lyrical videos have received an amazing response from the music lovers. After seeing the massive demand, the makers released the video teasers of Yentha Sakkagunnave, Rangamma Mangamma, and Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana. They have got over 5 million views. Now, Jigelu Rani is expected to get a similar response.