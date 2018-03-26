Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has fetched huge amounts of money from the sale of theatrical, music, satellite and other rights. It has beaten the record of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150 pre-release business.

Rangasthalam is a big-ticket movie made with a whopping budget of Rs 55 crore. Sukumar has written and directed the film while Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri produced the film under Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The posters, teaser, trailer, and songs of Rangasthalam have received a thunderous response from the filmgoers. The hype generated by the songs and trailer raised the demand for its theatrical, satellite, music and other rights. Several leading distributors, TV channels, and music labels were vying for the rights.

With three days left for Rangasthalam's release, it is said that the makers have already sold all the rights of the film for a whopping price. The movie reportedly fetched Rs 80 crore for global distribution rights, Rs 20 crore for TV rights and Rs 12 crore for dubbing and other rights.

Rangasthalam has fetched Rs 112 crore in total for the producers. The price of its theatrical rights is much bigger than lead actor's previous films like Dhruva, which had earned Rs 57.50 crore from the sale of its global distribution rights.

Rangasthalam further beat the records of Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which earned Rs 103.50 crore and Rs 100.80 crore in their pre-release business, respectively. Its business is almost equal to Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, which also fetched Rs 112.5 crore in its pre-release business.

Rangasthalam is gearing up for a grand release in around 2,000 theatres across the globe March 30. The exhibitors have already opened advance booking and the movie is getting a very good response at the ticket counters.