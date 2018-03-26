Director Sukumar's much-talked-about movie Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni has completed the censor formalities and is set for a grand worldwide release on March 30.

The makers of Rangasthalam held its special screening for the officials of the censor board on Monday. The censors were impressed with the first copy of the film and awarded it a U/A certificate. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for the movie, tweeted, "U/A certificate for Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's # Rangasthalam. Grand release on March 30th."

Ram Charan has opted has experimented with his role, and has opted to play the role of a deaf villager. Rangasthalam is written by Sukumar. Set in 1980s the movie is a period revenge drama, about a sound engineer Chitti Babu (Ram Charan), who runs a boat for his livelihood. He is trusted by all the powerful landlords, and how this situation leads him to go and fight against these wealthy landlord forms the crux.

Ram Charan and Samantha's looks featured in the promos of Rangasthalam have soared the viewers' curiosity and expectations are sky high. The hype surrounding the film has made its theatrical rights sell at record prices. The distributors are now busy making grand plans for its release around the world.

The overseas distributors of Rangasthalam have already booked 195 screens in North America and they will add more cinema halls as the movie nears its release. The distributors in other parts of the globe have also booked a large number of theatres for the film, which is expected have nearly 2,000 screens for its screening.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Amit Sharma, Naresh, Rohini, Bramhaji, Gauthami and Rajesh Diwakar are playing the supporting cast. Pooja Hegde makes a special appearance. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the movie and R Rathnavelu and Navin Nooli have handled cinematography and editing respectively.