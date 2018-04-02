The makers of Rangasthalam are holding a success meet event to thank the film goers for making it such a big hit in just three days. The live stream of the event is said to start at 12.00 pm, Monday on Mythri Movie Makers' official YouTube page.

Rangasthalam movie was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore and it has collected approximately Rs 88 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In three days, the movie earned Rs 56 crore to its global distributors, who have invested Rs 80 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 70 percent of their investments and is set to return another 30 percent on the weekdays.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukur of Janatha Garage and Srimanthudu fame have bankrolled Rangasthalam under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. The movie marks the hat-trick success for the producers. They are all thrilled over the massive response for the Ram Charan starrer.

To thank the audience for making the film a blockbuster, the makers are holding a function in Hyderabad at 12.00 pm, Monday, April 2.

Ram Charan, Sukumar and other members of the cast and crew will be present on the occasion.

The makers shared the link to the live stream of the event on their Twitter handle and wrote, "#Rangasthalam Thank You Meet will take place from 12 PM today. You can watch it LIVE here:"