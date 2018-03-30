Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, has been allegedly leaked online. The full movie download is likely to take a toll on the collection of director Sukumar's film at the box office.

The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers, which is known for his blockbuster films like Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage, have produced Rangasthalam with a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore. The producers are well aware of the consequences of the piracy and they have taken all the necessary step to curb its piracy.

A day before Rangasthalam hit the screens, the producers took to the Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers and requested all the film goers to report, if they find pirated copy of the movie. They tweeted, "Report pirated links to cyber@apfilmchamber.com #Rangasthalam"

A notorious gang, which is known for leaking Indian movies, has released two videos of Rangasthalam hours before its first show ended. One of them offers 33 minutes of the movie, while the other has some important scenes of the movie. Apparently, the miscreants have allegedly recorded the film, during its screening in a cinema hall in a foreign country.

Later in the evening, this gang released the full movie of Rangasthalam on its website from where the film goers can download the complete film. This gang's website offers six different versions of the movie with their size varying from 200 MB to 2 GB. All these versions are apparently recorded in the theatrics during its screening.

Rangasthalam has opened to fantastic response and made a record-breaking collection at the box office on the first day. The movie has garnered positive talk from the audiences and critics and the word of mouth is expected to boost business over the weekend. But the alleged full movie download is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

However, Rangasthalam, which has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore. The movie has fetched Rs 112 crore to the producers in its pre-release business. It should be seen how the makers will stop its pirated copy spreading on the internet.