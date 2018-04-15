Rangasthalam continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box-office in its third week. The Ram Charan and Samantha starrer has crossed the collection mark of Rs 175 crore in 16 days.

Rangasthalam, which made a good collection in the first week clashed with Chal Mohana Ranga and other new releases, fared well in its second week as well. The Sukumar-directed period drama inched closer to Rs 170 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in 14 days.

Rangasthalam crossed the lifetime records of Ram Charan, Sukumar, and Mythri Movie Makers' previous films to become the highest grossing flick for them. The movie also smashed the record of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 to become the third highest grossing Telugu cinema after Baahubali movies.

The Ram Charan starrer clashed with Nani's much-hyped movie Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which forced it out of many cinema halls across the globe in its third week. But Rangasthalam managed to remain strong at the ticket counters across the globe and collected over Rs 6 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its third Friday and Saturday.

Rangasthalam has collected approximately over Rs 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 16 days. The makers of the film have confirmed it.

Y Naveen, Y Ravi Sankar and CV Mohan, the bosses of Mythri Movie Makers, have spent Rs 60 crore on the production and promotion of Rangasthalam, which fetched them Rs 80 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie has earned around Rs 110 crore for its distributors.

Rangasthalam has not only recovered the distributors' investments, but also earned them a profit share of Rs 30 crore.