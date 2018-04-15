Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is undeterred by Nani's new release Krishnarjuna Yuddham and continued to make a good collection at the US box office in its third week.

Despite clashing with Chal Mohan Rang and a few other new releases, Rangasthalam fared well and collected $502,380 at the US box office in its second week, taking its 14-day total to $3,246,997.

Trade experts from the industry had predicted that Krishnarjuna Yuddham would force Rangasthalam out from many cinema halls in the latter's third week. It was also said that Krishnarjuna Yuddham would affect Rangasthalam's collection in the existing number of screens by becoming the first choice for many film-goers in the country.

As predicted, Krishnarjuna Yuddham reduced the screen count of Rangasthalam, but it could not halt the dream run of the latter. The Nani starrer opened to fantastic response in its premiere shows Wednesday, but the mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham has collected $303,404 at the US box office in two days. The breakup of its day-wise collection is $165,133 in Wednesday premieres, $61,473 on Thursday, $76,798 on Friday

Krishnarjuna Yuddham was released in more number of screens than Nani's last outing MCA, but its collection is not even half of the latter's business. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#KrishnarjunaYuddham collects $76,798 on Friday from 157 USA locations. Total gross is $303,404. #MCA has collected $304k through premieres and $533k by Friday! (sic)"

The mixed talk for Krishnarjuna Yuddham made the Ram Charan starrer the first choice for many film-goers in the country. Rangasthalam collected $27,535 at the US box office on its third Friday, taking its 5-day total collection to $3,286,240. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Rangasthalam collects $27,535 from 55 locations on 3rd Friday. Total gross is $3,286,240 (sic)"

Chal Mohan Ranga is apparently hit by Krishnarjuna Yuddham as it went on to collect $4,227 at the US box office on its second Friday. Its collection is struggling to cross half-million dollar mark. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#ChalMohanRanga collects $4,227 from 21 locations on Friday. Total gross is $457,047 (sic)."

As per early trends, Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted that Rangasthalam has gone on to show decent growth on its third Saturday, while Krishnaarjuna Yuddham and Chal Mohan Ranga witnessed further drop in their business. "Saturday (14 April) USA hourly gross at 12:20 pm PST #Krishnaarjunayuddham - $20,128 from 105 loc #Rangasthalam - $13,585 from 48 loc #ChalMohanRanga - $1,047 from 15 loc (sic)"