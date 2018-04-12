Ram Charan's Rangasthalam fared well at the worldwide box office in its second week and shattered the lifetime collection record of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150.

Released in theatres on March 30, Rangasthalam had a fantastic start. It collected Rs 128 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie clashed with Chal Mohana Ranga and other new releases. They took a toll on its collection on its second Friday.

But the Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer showed decent growth on its second Saturday and Sunday after the new releases opened to a mixed talk. Rangasthalam collected Rs 19.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day gross total to Rs 147.50 crore.

The Sukumar-directed film witnessed a dip in its collection on its second Monday and remained strong on its second Tuesday and Wednesday. Rangasthalam collected approximately Rs 13.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in these three days, taking its 13-day total collection to Rs 161 crore gross.

Rangasthalam has already collected over Rs 3 crore at the worldwide box office on its 14th day, and beat the lifetime record of Khaidi No. 150, which minted Rs 164 crore gross. The movie is now in the third place in the all-time highest grossing Telugu movies.

In 14 days, Rangasthalam is estimated to have earned over Rs 103 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 80 crore on its worldwide theatrical rights. It has become the blockbuster success of 2018. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Rangasthalam has crossed ₹100 crore share a couple of days back! It will surpass Khaidi No. 150 (₹103 crores) TODAY to become the biggest non-Bahubali blockbuster! (sic)"

Rangasthalam has become the hat-trick success for Mythri Movie Makers. Their first two productions — Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage — have also become super-hits at the box office. The producers and all thrilled with the massive response to the film. They have decided to hold a grand function to celebrate its success at the Yusuf Guda Grounds in Hyderabad on April 13 and Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest.