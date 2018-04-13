Power star Pawan Kalyan is attending an event to celebrate the success of director Sukumar and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam Friday evening. The Vijayotsavam function will be live streamed on YouTube.

Rangasthalam, which was released March 30, has collected nearly Rs 165 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two weeks. The movie has shattered the lifetime records of Khaidi No 150, Magadheera and Srimanthudu in just 14 days and became the third all-time highest grossing Telugu movie after Baahubali films.

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, the Sukumar-directed film fetched Rs 80 crores from the sale of its global theatrical rights. Rangasthalam has earned Rs 103 crore for its worldwide distributors in 14 days. The movie has not only recovered its investments, but also got 25 percent profit share.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri, who bankrolled it under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, are all thrilled over the massive response for Rangasthalam. What makes them more delighted is that it is the third hit film for the banner after Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage.

The elated producer recently announced that they would hold grand success celebration event to mark the success of Rangasthalam. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for the film, tweeted, "Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's #రంగస్థలంవిజయోత్సవం Event will be held today (April 13th) from 6 pm at Police Grounds, Yousufguda, Hyderabad. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the chief guest."

Rangasthalam is an action period drama film that is set against the backdrop of village politics in 1980s. The movie is about how a hearing-impaired guy fights against the tyrannical rule. Ram Charan and Samantha Akkinineni have played the lead roles in the movie.

Rangasthalam is not just commercially successful, but is also a critically acclaimed film. Film critics, viewers and celebrities have given it positive comments.