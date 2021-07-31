Randhir Kapoor got emotional and broke down on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Randhir had joined the show as the celebrity judge for an upcoming episode. It was while contestants were paying tribute to the legacy of the Kapoor family and their contribution to Hindi music that Randhir got emotional. Later, Randhir Kapoor thanked them for paying the tribute.

Pawandeep Rajan sang Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Joker. While he was singing, the background showed pictures of the members of the Kapoor family - Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and others. It was then that Randhir couldn't stop his tears. He said that the pictures reminded him of his brothers who recently left. He added that he hopes they are happy and safe wherever they are.

Rajiv Kapoor's death

"Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever. I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house," Rajiv had told a leading website on the day of Rajiv Kapoor's death.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April, 2020 and Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February, 2021. Randhir Kapoor also revealed that he loves his grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. He also received a surprise from Taimur Ali Khan on the show.